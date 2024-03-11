Rob Van Dam comments on Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame induction this year (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam recently gave his take on Paul Heyman finally being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Being someone who worked with Heyman in the past, he was asked if this induction was well-deserved or not.

The Wiseman of the Bloodline has had a great career even before assuming his current role as Roman Reigns' counsel. He helped build ECW, one of the most iconic promotions of all time. He then went on to manage several icons, including the likes of CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter asked Rob Van Dam how he felt regarding the announcement of Paul Heyman's induction. RVD praised him as he believed that Heyman could be credited as the man who made ECW possible. He then mentioned that he had a big impact on the wrestling industry.

"Its pretty cool they're giving him his flowers, because he, you know, he was the man. He's the one that made ECW happen, he's the one that really, I mean not just him, but he's the guy that made everything possible, couldn't happen without him. And he changed the business, he set new standards and ECW is because of him, his leadership, his braveness you know, his passion, his artistic direction. All of that is, man...thank you Paul, thank you Paul. And at the same time, since he's been in WWE, man, he just like moves right up." [1:16-2:02]

If you wish to catch more of RVD, you can check out his 1 of a Kind podcast, which can be found on his YouTube Channel and several other major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

RVD likes tweet from fans wanting him to induct Paul Heyman

After the announcement that he was part of this year's batch of WWE Hall of Fame inductees, many have wondered who would be the one to induct Paul Heyman, seeing as he's been around several wrestling icons.

Rob Van Dam was recently seen liking tweets related to fans wanting him to be the one to induct Heyman. The two previously worked with one another during the days of ECW.

Aside from RVD, several other ECW icons, such as Tommy Dreamer or the Dudley Boyz, could be candidates to induct Heyman. WWE could also go another route and go for one of the big stars that Heyman managed, such as CM Punk or Roman Reigns.

Who do you think should induct Paul Heyman? Let us know below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE