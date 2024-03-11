Former WWE Champion teases blockbuster return at WrestleMania XL

A former WWE Superstar has teased returning at WrestleMania 40 recently. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

RVD is one of the best high-flyers in the business. He is a former WWE veteran who wrestled for the promotion for more than a decade. He has been making sporadic appearances in AEW since August 2023.

Recently, a fan asked him if he would be open to showing up in the Stamford-based promotion this year and he replied "Sure," meaning him being available if he was asked.

Earlier today, a fan asked a rhetorical question on Twitter about potentially appearing at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Ya know RVD gna [sic] be at WrestleMania right? lol," said the user.

Expand Tweet

Rob Van Dam was seen liking this tweet, showing he wasn't averse to the thought of appearing in the Stamford-based company again.

Take a look at the screenshot below :

Screengrab of RVD liking the tweet

RVD reveals the difference between AEW and WWE

RVD has had an extensive experience in the Stamford-based promotion and he is currently performing in AEW. He recently compared the two promotions going by his experiences.

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, the former champion revealed he is treated more kindly in AEW than in WWE.

"It was cool. A lot of guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcomed. They were like 'Hey, some of us might be a little apprehensive in telling you this but we're all so excited that you're here and so stoked.' There were a few particular guys who said that, and I'll always remember that 'cause that stands out. Definitely puts me in a different perspective than in WWE where I kind of just felt like replaceable, expendable. Might be there next week, might not, I never knew," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the 53-year-old star really does make an appearance at this year's WrestleMania.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you want to see RVD at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion