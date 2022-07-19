"I don’t think Vince will ever give up the throne" - Former AEW World Champion unveils interesting backstage nickname for WWE legend Triple H

WWE legend Triple H apparently had a backstage nickname regarding his position in the company, according to former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

The Game has been a part of WWE for more than two decades now. Apart from bagging fourteen world titles, he has done considerable work in building up the development brand NXT. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the D-Generation X. HHH is currently the company's Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

Speaking on the True Geordie podcast, Chris Jericho recently revealed a backstage nickname he had for Triple H, which poked fun at him being touted as Vince McMahon's successor.

“I used to call Triple H ‘Prince Charles',” Jericho said. “Prince Charles [isn’t] king, right, until the Queen passes away. And she’s been there 30, 40 years. She ain’t going anywhere. Triple H is the Prince Charles of wrestling, in that he’s supposed to take it over, but it might be a long time. I think Vince [McMahon] is 78, so it could be another 20 years. And he’s not going anywhere. I don’t think Vince will ever give up the throne.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s On This Day in Wrestling History - Triple H v The Undertaker in the main event of Monday Night RAW 23 years ago today (7/18/99) On This Day in Wrestling History - Triple H v The Undertaker in the main event of Monday Night RAW 23 years ago today (7/18/99) https://t.co/SMh6dpmbme

With Vince McMahon stepping down from certain responsibilities, major changes are apparently on the cards for WWE. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for the brand in the coming weeks.

Triple H apparently had backstage heat with Chris Jericho in WWE

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was not on the best of terms with The Game.

In an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, the Wizard explained why Triple H and he did not gel well together back in WWE.

"There was a lot of politics at that time. And when I say this, it's not from a bitter point of view or an angry point of view. It's just the way it was. So, to come in, there was a lot of legit heat between Hunter and myself; it involved Chyna. It involved a little bit of X-Pac as well. But Hunter and I just didn't like each other, and I think Hunter had such pull at the time, such power, that if he didn't like me."

Jericho has also made it clear that the two stars are now on amicable terms with each other, and there is no bad blood between them.

