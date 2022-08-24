"Waiting for Tony Khan to call me" - Former WWE Divas Champion's brother open to working with AEW

Former WWE star Paige's brother, Zak Zodiac, recently took to Twitter to tease his entry to AEW.

While Paige departed from WWE on July 7th, 2022, after her contract expired, her brother never joined the Stamford-based company. However, he made a single appearance in the Promotion back in 2011, when he faced the Big Show in a 3-on-1 handicap match and lost.

Zak Zodiac currently appears under the name Zak Knight on the World Association of Wrestling sporadically, a promotion owned by his father.

A recent Twitter post asked the star if he was going to appear on AEW Dark soon. Zak Zodiac had a simple response to the question.

"Waiting for @TonyKhan to call me 🤙," Zak responded.

As of now, there has been no further update about Zak Zodiac joining the Jacksonville-based Promotion. He has also teased a potential family reunion in AEW. It remains to be seen whether he will show up in AEW in the future or not.

Former WWE star Paige has chosen a different path than her brother regarding AEW

While Zak Zodiac awaits a call from Tony Khan, Paige has made her intentions clear regarding joining AEW.

During her Saraya Turning the Page show at Starrcast V, Paige spoke about rumors of her joining Tony Khan's roster. The former WWE Divas Champion said that although she wanted to become an All Elite, it could possibly take a while considering her prior engagements.

"I'm in the middle of writing a book right now, which I'm really excited about. We got a book, it's going to be another year before it officially comes out.(..) I'm not going to be going to AEW anytime soon. AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now," Paige said. [H/T- Fightful]

For now, Paige seems to be enjoying her time away from the pro-wrestling business.

