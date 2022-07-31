Former WWE Superstar Paige finally decides if she will join AEW

Former WWE Superstar Paige recently made up her mind about whether she will join AEW in the future.

The Glampire ended her decade-long chapter with WWE on July 7th, 2022 after her contract officially ran out. Her departure has subsequently caused a stir in the wrestling world, with many fans pondering the possibility of seeing her in AEW.

But even more so, stars like Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have expressed their desire to see Paige come out of retirement to face them.

The British star and her brother Zodiac have also fueled these speculations, though nothing is set in stone yet.

During her Saraya Turning the Page show at Starrcast V, Paige made it clear that she won't be joining AEW anytime soon, though she is fond of the company.

However, The Anti-Diva didn't rule out a potential dream match against Baker down the road:

"I'm in the middle of writing a book right now, which I'm really excited about. We got a book, it's going to be another year before it officially comes out.(..) I'm not going to be going to AEW anytime soon. AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now," Paige said. [H/T- Fightful]

The former two-time Divas Champion is currently advertised to make an appearance at the 'Frightmare IV' event, which will take place in her home country of the United Kingdom on October 15th.

Paige on whether she will wear her wrestling boots again

Paige wrestled in her last match when she joined forces with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to take on the team of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James at the WWE MSG show on December 27, 2017.

The bout became notorious for Sasha's accidental kick on the back of The Glampire's neck, which ended her in-ring career. The British star said that she would love to return to the squared circle down one day.

The 29-year-old added that she knew her career was over the moment she was knocked down by The Boss:

"I would love to, for sure. Having your career taken away from you without you wanting it to, having to retire on not my terms, it was really disappointing. I already knew once my neck got kicked in the middle of the live event match, once I went down, I was like, 'This is it, this is the end of my career.'"

The former WWE Superstar needs miracle healing, and it will be interesting to see whether she makes a shocking pro wrestling return, as Edge and Bryan Danielson have done in recent years.

Would you like to see Paige in AEW ring? Sounds off in the comments section below.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Paige come out of retirement in the future? Yes No 7 votes so far