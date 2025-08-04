Former WWE Intercontinental Champion claims AEW wouldn't exist without him 

AEW is having an amazing year so far. Last month, they held All In at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This annual pay-per-view was a massive success, and in its main event, Hangman Page defeated Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Deathmatch to become the new AEW World Champion. Ever since All Elite Wrestling was founded, Tony Khan has signed several former WWE stars. Names such as Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), and more are currently top names in the company. Last year, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet made his AEW debut. He is not one of the most over names in the promotion, and his heel work has received worldwide praise. Interestingly, The Future of Flight recently claimed that All Elite Wrestling wouldn't have existed without him. When a fan said, &quot;No Ricochet, no AEW&quot;, the 36-year-old blatantly agreed with his sentiment. &quot;I been saying.&quot; wrote Ricochet. AEW star Ricochet recently honored the legendary Sabu Earlier this year, legendary wrestler Sabu passed away. The two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion was revered by fans and veterans worldwide. He was considered a pioneer of hardcore wrestling. Furthermore, his last match took place just three weeks before his death. In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, The Human Highlight Reel paid him a tribute. &quot;He’s one of the original guys that I’ve seen doing the craziest stuff. Sometimes it didn’t work out, but when it did work out, man, it was awesome. And so he goes up there for sure as one of those guys that really helped innovate the high-flying style that you see today. If not for Sabu, I don’t think a lot of us would even be doing what we do,&quot; said the former WWE star. [H/T: SE Scoops]Ricochet has not won a title in All Elite Wrestling yet. However, his fortune might probably change this year.