Former WWE Intercontinental Champion comments on whether he'll be at AEW All In 2023 (Exclusive)

With AEW All In just around the corner, anticipation continues to build ahead of the Wembley Stadium event. One former WWE Intercontinental Champion is excited for what is to come and is hopeful that he will appear on the show.

Billy Gunn is a well-respected member of the AEW locker room and is currently one of the most popular stars in Tony Khan's promotion. Daddy A** is no stranger to the bright lights and big stages, having garnered plenty of experience during his time in WWE.

Gunn recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about the upcoming monumental event:

"I'm super excited for the company. Whether or not I'll be there is, you know - although, if you don't have Daddy A** at Wembley you're losing out on something, right? But we'll see how all that plays out, you know. The card isn't completely finished. But I think it's amazing. [...] Like it's just an accomplishment to be able to do a building that [big]. I don't think the people really understand how big that stadium is. It is gigantic. And just, I mean, I think we have over 60,000 sold now. [...] That is amazing." [03:50 - 04:30]

Furthermore, the veteran emphasized the importance of All In for AEW and the roster, noting that for many, this will be their first experience in front of such a large crowd.

"AEW is a brand new company and we're doing over 60,000? Are you kidding me? That's amazing. So, it's going to be unbelievable. Everybody that's on the card it going to, you know, a lot of these kids are still young. They've never been in front of that many people. And fortunately I have. [...] It's unbelievable to come out of that curtain and look across a stadium and see people for days. It's a feeling that you can't even describe because it's so, so massive. And I think it's going to be a time that everybody should just kind of take a deep breath and understand what a great moment this is." [04:32 - 05:20]

Major star expected to appear at AEW All In

All In will mark AEW's first major event not only in the United Kingdom but also on an international level. The upcoming event is also set to have the largest attendance in the company's history. As such, Tony Khan is expected to pull out all the stops to ensure that the show is a success.

Along with the promotion's already stellar roster, New Japan's Will Ospreay is also expected to make an appearance at the event. The U.K. native will undoubtedly receive a thunderous reaction should he show up at Wembley Stadium.

The United Empire member is also scheduled to appear at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he is set to battle against his long-time rival Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

