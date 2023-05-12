Former World Champion reportedly locked in for AEW return at All In

AEW All In continues to shatter records and is looking to be one of the biggest pro wrestling events of the year. While no matches have been announced yet, according to reports Will Ospreay will return to the promotion during the pay-per-view.

Ospreay made his singles debut for the promotion when he took on Dax Harwood at All Elite Wrestling Road Rager in June 2022. Notably, the star has some history with many AEW stars, and as such is spoiled for choice in the promotion and could face anyone from Harwood to Kenny Omega.

According to a report on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Will Ospreay will be making an appearance at All Elite Wrestling's upcoming All In pay-per-view in August. However, it's still unclear who his opponent will be or what the type of match will be, but his appearance is now confirmed.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Easily the BEST MATCH of the night at FD. Will Ospreay vs Orange Cassidy - Forbidden Door (06.26.2022) Easily the BEST MATCH of the night at FD. Will Ospreay vs Orange Cassidy - Forbidden Door (06.26.2022) https://t.co/nLC2nz7E0H

While he's not yet signed with AEW, there seems to be a vested interest in having the British-born star on the roster. However, WWE Legend Booker T has voiced interest in working with the star, which means he might have more options than fans realize.

Some on the AEW roster are upset with Will Ospreay's confirmation for All In

All Elite Wrestling has become known for its frequent debuts and signings, which many fans have criticized over the years. Due to the influx of new talent, many stars simply disappear from television. It now seems that some talent on the roster has caught on to this and directed their frustration toward Will Ospreay's slated All In appearance.

According to an earlier report from Wrestling Observer Live, unnamed AEW stars have voiced frustration due to the Aussie Open star having a set match while they haven't been confirmed for the pay-per-view.

"Some wrestlers are upset about not knowing they’re going to be on this show, because they don’t know if they’re going to be on the show," Alvarez said.

Will Ospreay's Hayabusa inspired gear at Historic X-Over last year has to be one of the best entrance attires of all time🤩https://t.co/3fLgv9KYwW

The All Elite Wrestling roster has gained a bad reputation for consistently complaining which has led fans to believe that there's animosity in the locker room. However, the reports could likely have been centered around one or two stars, so the locker room isn't necessarily against Ospreay.

