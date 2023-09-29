Former WWE Intercontinental Champion discloses his goals before retiring

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion in the twilight years of his professional wrestling career recently talked about his goals before hanging up his boots. The champion in question is AEW star Bryan Danielson (known as Daniel Bryan in WWE).

Since making his return after two months of absence due to a broken arm, Bryan Danielson has made it quite clear that he plans to wind up his wrestling career, and this might be his last year as a full-time in-ring performer.

During a recent edition of the BJ & Migs podcast, Danielson shed light on his desired life after his "last full-time year." Claiming that his temperament is not good for the public eye, the 42-year-old said he wants to live low-key and would like to blend into the background a little more.

"For me, this is my last full-time year of wrestling. What my life looks like outside of wrestling after the year, we don't exactly know. I don't know. I would kind of like to disappear. I don't think my temperament is good for the public eye. I don't like being recognized, that sort of thing."

Danielson further explained that he enjoyed wrestling for its own sake rather than the spotlight it affords:

"People are great, wrestling fans are great, they are always so nice when they say hi, but what really made it happen was being in the WWE machine and you're in the spotlight so much, and I always loved wrestling and I loved the idea that I could wrestle in front of 500 people at an independent show and they'd be like, 'you're the best,' and I go to the airport and nobody knows who I am." Danielson said (H/t Fightful)

The American Dragon talked about his coming year and stated that he wants to make every match mean more to himself. Danielson said he was lucky to have this job and added that he would not take it for granted.

"One of the things is, mentally, for me, making this last full-time year of wrestling, making every match mean more. Not to other people, but to myself. I have a limited time frame to do this at the scale that I'm doing it. That means don't take it for granted. Doing this job is a blessing, and I'm lucky to be able to do it," Bryan Danielson said (H/t Fightful)

Tony Khan is taking a major "risk" pushing the former WWE Superstar, says Konnan

Speaking on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Konnan expressed his concern about Bryan Danielson's injuries and said the former WWE Superstar is still wrestling with the same intensity and has yet to tune it down.

The veteran added that Tony Khan is taking a risk pushing the former WWE Champion too hard, and he might lose a valuable guy as a consequence.

"I mean, I don't think that he would risk it (or) his wife would let him risk it. Why would Tony risk it? Because he's going to lose a valuable guy. You could just have him out there and be a manager until he gets better. You know, manage YUTA, Daniel Garcia, somebody. You know what I'm saying. And maybe, ain't appear until he gets better," Konnan said. ( 0:59 - 1:16)

