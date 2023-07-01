Former WWE Intercontinental Champion picks up his first AEW win in almost 400 days

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion managed to pick his first AEW win in 2023. The star is none other than Johnny TV (fka John Morrison).

Last week on AEW Rampage, Morrison returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion, showing up under a new name Johnny TV. He had joined forces with QT Marshall and his faction.

Following his return, on this week's episode of Dynamite, the faction challenged Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy to a tag team match on Rampage.

QT Marshall teamed up with Johnny TV. After a hard-fought battle, the latter managed to take control of the match as he took out Matt Hardy and the Private Party member.

Ultimately, the 43-year-old star won by hitting his signature move, The Starship Pain.

The last time Morrison got a win on AEW was back in May of 2022 when he defeated Marq Quen, the tag team partner of Isaiah Kassidy.

Mid-way through the match, Kassidy seemingly referenced WWE's Shawn Michaels posing alongside Melina a few years ago. It is to be noted that Seth Rollins also paid homage to the wrestling veteran on a recent episode of WWE RAW.

After the match, QTV's faction began to continue attacking their opponents. Then, The Acclaimed ran out to save Hardy and Kassidy.

What was your reaction to Morrison's return match in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

