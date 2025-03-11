Former WWE Intercontinental Champion sends a massive warning to MJF: "I am gonna beat his a**"

MJF WWE
MJF is a former AEW World Champion. [Images via MJF's X & WWE.com]

A WWE legend recently vowed to beat former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) in their potential next encounter. The legend also admitted that MJF was really good at wrestling.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust) squared off with The Wolf of Wrestling in a singles match on the February 11, 2025, edition of Dynamite. The match came about after a heated confrontation between the two the week prior. Maxwell managed to secure the win despite the valiant efforts of The Natural in an 11-minute match.

Dustin has now teased a rematch against the former AEW World Champion. During the Revolution 2025 pay-per-view, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful praised Friedman on X during the 28-year-old's match against ''Hangman'' Adam Page, stating that The Salt of The Earth ''is really good at wrestling.''

Dustin Rhodes took notice of the comment and admitted that MJF was indeed really good at wrestling. Furthermore, The Natural also sent a message to the former world champion, declaring that he would beat Friedman the next time they meet inside the squared circle.

"He is, and one day, I am gonna beat his a**. I will beat him next time!" Dustin wrote.

The original post can be seen by clicking this LINK.

Huge announcement related to MJF made after his loss at AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2025 opened with one of the most anticipated matches between The Salt of The Earth and Hangman Page. The match showcased their hatred for each other, as it turned into a relentless beatdown. After a hard-hitting bout, Hangman defeated Maxwell in the end via pinfall.

Following his huge loss, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been announced for a promo segment this Wednesday on Dynamite.

It seems that the story between Friedman and The Cowboy is far from over. It remains to be seen what transpires on Dynamite when The Wolf of Wrestling addresses the crowd.

Edited by Yash Mittal
