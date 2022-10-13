[Photo] Former WWE Intercontinental Champion spotted with Chris Jericho backstage during AEW Dynamite's Canada debut

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Jacques Rougeau was spotted sharing a brief moment with Chris Jericho during the AEW Dynamite debut in Canada.

Earlier, Fightful Select reported that Jacques Rougeau (aka The Mountie) was backstage on the show's first-ever international tour in Toronto, as he hails from nearby Saint-Sulpice, Quebec, Canada.

Jacques is also a former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion with PCO (Pierre Carl Ouellet/Quebecer Pierre) as a member of The Quebecers, where his name is Quebecer Jacques.

Before defending his Ring of Honor World Championship, Jericho took a photo with Rougeau. Like the latter, The Ocho is also a Canadian as he is from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Chris Jericho (left), and Jacques Rougeau aka The Mountie (right).

Jericho and Rougeau weren't the only Canadians to appear on this week's episode of Dynamite. Names such as Ethan Page (from Hamilton), the returning Shawn Spears (from St. Catharines, Ontario), and Toronto's own Christian Cage and the debuting Renee Paquette also participated.

Chris Jericho outclassed a former WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson clashed for the third time earlier on AEW Dynamite for the ROH World Championship.

The Ocho, who came out with his Lionheart persona, took The American Dragon's best shots. Later on, Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard gave the ROH World Title to Jericho to use for Danielson, as the referee was incapacitated.

Surprisingly, Daniel Garcia arrived to seemingly save his wrestling hero by confronting Jericho. However, it turned out to be a swerve when Garcia hit his ROH Pure Title on Danielson, sealing his loyalty to the JAS.

This enabled The Ocho to pin the former WWE Champion to successfully retain his ROH World Championship. After what transpired, it will be interesting to see what Garcia's explanation of his betrayal of Danielson will look like.

