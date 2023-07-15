Former WWE manager takes a shot at The Elite's ally, compares him to The Bloodline

Jim Cornette appeared to make fun of Kota Ibushi once again and even referenced The Bloodline in his latest tweet, poking fun at the former New Japan Pro Wrestling star.

Ibushi is on his way to joining The Elite in AEW ahead of the Blood and Guts match against The Blackpool Combat Club.

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette took a shot at the Japanese star and made fun of him as an old video of Kota wrestling a doll went viral.

He said:

“Not sure AEW's newest ratings grabber is gonna do bigger numbers than the Bloodline's morning sh*t”

This is not the first time the former WWE veteran has taken a shot at Ibushi. On the same video to which he replied today, Cornette clapped back at Kota and said:

"Looks like AEW's landed another Hall of Famer"

While it is not known why Cornette does not rate Kota Ibushi, The Elite certainly does and has added the former NJPW star’s name to their team in an effort to take down The Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Blood & Guts.

The Bloodline's implosion continued on SmackDown

The Bloodline continued to descend into chaos on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Jey Uso came out to the ring to a rapturous ovation from the fans and spoke about what went down between him and Roman Reigns last week. Jey also went on to say that he will not waste time trying to discipline his brother.

Then out came Paul Heyman, flanked by Solo Sikoa. The pair came down to the ring, and said some disparaging things about Jey’s family.

Paul Heyman even ate a superkick from Jey as he retreated to the back with Sikoa. The Anoa'i family continues to be at odds with each other, and it will be interesting to see what happens next week when Roman Reigns makes his way to SmackDown.