Former WWE name officially added to the AEW roster page

A former WWE talent has been officially added to the AEW roster page. This star has been a shining light ever since her Dynamite debut at the beginning of the year.

The name in question is none other than Queen Aminata. Her profile was added yesterday, a couple of days after her deal with AEW was made official by company President Tony Khan. Khan took to Twitter to announce that she was All Elite, much to the delight of the fans.

She had her first match on Dynamite on January 3, where she was beaten convincingly by another newcomer, Mariah May. She caught the eye of the fans in that match and ever since then, it was only a matter of time before the company fully signed her.

Aminata is a former WWE talent. She once performed at a house show where she teamed with Kaylee in a losing effort against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Former WWE star Mark Henry sends a message to Queen Aminata

Current AEW personality Mark Henry took to social media to show some love to Queen Aminata after she signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer offered great praise to Aminata, who became the first African-born wrestler to sign with a major wrestling promotion. He also hailed it and said that it was a living black history moment.

He took to Twitter and wrote:

"I didn’t find you! But Queen I consider you one of mine because you listen like no other. Congratulations! You are a living black history moment."

The former WWE Champion is one of the most respected individuals in the world of wrestling, and such high praise will only stand in good stead for Queen Aminata as she begins her AEW journey.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for her in the months ahead.

