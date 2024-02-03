Former WWE name was reportedly backstage during AEW Dynamite

A former WWE talent reportedly attended last week's AEW Dynamite during RVD's match. The star being discussed is Luke Hawx.

Luke Hawx is a former WWE star who briefly wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion between 2007 and 2010. The star and Rob Van Dam's wife Katie Forbes were present on Dynamite.

As reported on Fightful Select, Forbes and Hawx were seemingly present on this week's Dynamite to support Rob Van Dam.

"Katie Forbes was backstage at AEW Dynamite, as was Luke Hawx. Forbes was there supporting Rob Van Dam," Fightful Select reported.

On last week's Dynamite main event, RVD faced Swerve Strickland in a hardcore match. Although Swerve won the contest, RVD received praise from fans for his immaculate performance.

AEW star Rob Van Dam reacts to allegations against Vince McMahon

RVD is a former WWE Superstar who worked in the promotion for many years. In a very short time, he made a huge name for himself. Recently, he talked about the allegations against the former CEO of the company.

While speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, the high-flyer shared his opinion on the shocking revelations.

"I still probably haven't seen all the pieces. From what I saw, it was pretty shocking. I can't imagine the Vince McMahon that I know, speaking like the person that texted those messages. It seemed like it was coming from a depraved 17-year-old or something," RVD said.

He continued :

"My first thought was, 'Come on, Vince really said all that?' I know the belief is that they can prove it and that it's legitimate and credible sources. It just leaves me a little bewildered. I can't imagine that. It makes me wonder, 'billionaires that are world leaders, what do they do for fun?' You see these movies where they let people out in the woods and hunt them down and shoot them, like a rich people's game," he added.

Fans are wondering when the 53-year-old star will return to action in AEW next.

