Former WWE name surprisingly reveals himself as Penta El Zero Miedo's stalker outside AEW

A former WWE star made a surprise appearance on a different promotion to attack AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo. The star in question is QT Marshall.

The New Jersey-born star has wrestled in several promotions including Ring of Honor, NJPW, and AEW. He has also had a short stint in WWE. He had wrestled a few matches in NXT.

The AEW star made a surprise return on an episode of Dynamite to help out Powerhouse Will Hobbs win the TNT Title against Wardlow. Since then Marshall had been prominently featured on television with his 'QTV' segments.

With QT Marshall in his corner, the then-TNT Champion managed to pick up multiple victories. But unfortunately was unable to retain his title in a rematch against Wardlow.

The 37-year-old star has been absent from television since his client lost the TNT title.

It is now clear that the reason behind his absence was that he was focused on stalking the former Trios World Champion.

Earlier tonight, the 37-year-old star showed up on the latest episode of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and attacked Penta El Zero Miedo. It is to be noted that for several weeks on the show, the current ROH World Tag Team Champion was being stalked by an unknown person. That mystery man has now been revealed to be none other than QT Marshall.

Following his attack on the luchador, it was announced that Marshall will be teaming up with Black Taurus. They are set to take on Laredo Kid and Penta El Zero Miedo in a tag team Ambulance match at the upcoming TripleMania XXXI event.

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio praises Penta El Zero Miedo

The current ROH World Tag Team Champion has been one of the top names in AAA wrestling. Another popular star in the promotion is two-time WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron).

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion shared his thoughts on the current AEW star and the rest of the luchadors in pro wrestling.

"He [Penta El Zero Miedo] is amazing, I have always said it. I think him and Escobar is [sic] doing great things. I mean, those are the ones doing great things, and I know Rush is doing great things as well. They are the ones with the opportunity, the chance of becoming the man for Latinos in the major companies," Alberto Del Rio said.

The ROH World Tag Team Champions are set to team up with Bandido to take on The Firm in a six-person-tag team match on AEW Rampage.

