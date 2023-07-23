Former WWE personality accuses AEW star Kenny Omega of "exposing the business" (Exclusive)

A former WWE personality has accused AEW star Kenny Omega of exposing the professional wrestling business.

The former WWE personality is none other than Vince Russo. The former WWE Head Writer also had notable tenures in WCW and TNA.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's recent The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vice Russo had some harsh comments about Kenny Omega for exposing the business.

“Not only that listen, Chris and EC3 let’s be honest bro, You got a lot of young wrestlers out there that look up to Kenny Omega and want to be Kenny Omega. so It’s kind of like you said Chris, Okay Kenny If you’re going to expose the business anyway and say it was a planned spot rather than do that. If you’re gonna expose it, Why not say the spot was botched and this is why you educate those younger wrestlers."

The veteran further included:

"What are they going to do Chris? They will try to emulate what they do. If you are a pro like EC3 says, Why are you exposing the business in the first place that’s number one. So number two, If we are going to expose it say “Yeah bro it was a botched spot this is what happened”. At least educate those that you know are going to try to duplicate what you do.” [10:15-11:23]

You can check out the complete video below:

WWE Veteran blasts Kenny Omega for backing up botched AEW spot

AEW star Kenny Omega has faced a lot of criticism for backing up a botched AEW spot in his match against Will Ospreay at the AEW x Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This includes Vince Russo, who also blasted Omega for this spot.

During the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, WWE veteran Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Kenny Omega defending the spot.

"Kenny Omega comes out and says they planned that? No, no! Because he can't say, 'We F-ed up a spot.' So he came, 'Oh no, bro, that was planned. That was planned. We wanted the fans to think he broke my [neck].' (...) Bro, if that was a planned spot, you're a moron. You are an absolute moron! You botched the spot, bro." [02:27 onwards]

Following the match, Kenny Omega continued to sell the effects of the move and tried to convince the fans that the move was not botched.

Do you agree with Russo? Let us know in the comments section below.

