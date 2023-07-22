"The bar has been so freaking lowered" - WWE veteran shares unpopular opinion of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Saga on SmackDown

The Bloodline Saga on WWE SmackDown is deemed one of the best storylines of the modern era, if not of all time. Aside from Roman Reigns, superstars such as Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn have all benefitted from the storyline. Vince Russo, however, had some remarks of his own.

While the veteran disclosed that he does not watch SmackDown, he is aware of what is going on. Opening up and sharing his honest thoughts about pro wrestling today, Vince Russo touched on a variety of topics with Chris Van Vliet on Insights.

When Chris brought up how The Bloodline story on SmackDown is compelling, Russo, who was saying there isn't much entertainment value in the content in general, claimed:

"The bar has been so freaking lowered, that when you do have a storyline, and it's the only one they have, it's the greatest thing you've ever seen. Bro, listen, I know I'm in the minority. Like I said, man, I'm a big fan of Roman Reigns, like The Usos. Bro, I'm sorry. The Bloodline, I've seen this play out a billion times before. Sopranos. Godfather. I mean, you name it. So listen, I know I'm the minority, and that's fine. But, I just refuse to lower the bar, man." [12:54-13:34]

Sami Zayn broke free from The Bloodline earlier this year and ended up challenging Roman Reigns for the straps. While Jimmy Uso initiated the war against The Tribal Chief, the former is currently sidelined.

It looks like "Main Event" Jey Uso is going to lock horns with the longest reigning world champion of the modern era at SummerSlam on August 5th in Detroit.

Roman Reigns will return to WWE SmackDown for "Rules of Engagement"

After The Head of the Table and Solo Sikoa took out Jimmy Uso two weeks ago, Jey Uso issued a challenge for Reigns last week. The latter even stood tall over Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman following a brief scuffle.

It has been announced ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, which is set to air live from Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida, that Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand to respond to his cousin.

Check out how the WWE Universe feels about the rumored main event of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field next year in Philadelphia - involving Roman Reigns and a top WWE Superstar - here.

