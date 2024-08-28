Former WWE personality claims Bryan Danielson is scared after his in-ring return

A wrestling veteran stated that Bryan Danielson was frightened following his return to action in the ring after more than a year. The star being discussed is Stokely Hathaway. He is currently managing former TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

The American Dragon conquered Swerve Strickland and became the AEW World Champion at Wembley Stadium this past Sunday night. This is the first title he holds in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In the closing moments of All In, the fans were happily singing along the Final CountDown while he and his family celebrated the win.

Meanwhile, Stokely Hathaway made some interesting claims about Bryan Danielson. The former made his in-ring return at last week's Collision episode and also wrestled at All In London where he teamed up with Kris Statlander against Tomohiro Ishii and Willow Nightingale. His match at Collision took place after over a year as he wrestled on ROH in August 2023.

After wrestling at All In, the veteran sent a message to the AEW World Champion, saying the latter was intimidated to act following Stokely's in-ring return.

"Bryan Danielson been real quiet since I got back in the ring. That’s all imma say," he said.

Disco Inferno criticized Bryan Danielson after his match at All In

The American Dragon is known for his impeccable selling in the squared circle. Throughout the years, he has been tricking many into thinking that he was genuinely hurt.

While speaking on Keeping It 100 OFFICIAL, the WCW veteran revealed Danielson doesn't need to act hurt when he hasn't been as fans would really be worried about the latter.

"We all know you're broken down, you don't need to be doing this, but you want to, it's your life... Whatever, but dude, that's not a good vibe, if people that are watching, are entertained by your career in professional wrestling, and you're feeding into this smart-mark crowd by doing all these spots where it's acting like you're seriously hurt for real, and the people are wondering, like, yeah... You're broken down, you could really be seriously hurt for real, so as a fan watching your match, I don't want to go through the emotional thing," Disco Inferno said.

It remains to be seen what is next for the newly crowned AEW World Champion as he will speak on Dynamite this Wednesday.

