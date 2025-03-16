  • home icon
Former WWE personality makes an embarrassing botch on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 16, 2025 01:27 GMT
WWE AEW
AEW Collision airs on Saturdays (Image source: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A former WWE commentator made an embarrassing botch on the latest AEW Collision episode while describing a recently signed star. The talent will compete in a major match next week.

Nigel McGuinness made a mistake while calling the action on AEW Collision. He departed from WWE in 2022 and is currently a fan-favorite color commentator on All Elite Wrestling's Saturday show alongside Tony Schiavone.

On Collision, Mark Davis captured the win over Mark Briscoe in the International Title Eliminator Tournament to enter the four-way number one contender's match. Davis will now face Ricochet, Orange Cassidy, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey next week.

While describing all the competitors in the match, McGuinness mistakenly said Mike Bailey was from Japan. However, the rising star is from Laval, Canada.

Speedball Mike Bailey recently signed with AEW and made his in-ring debut for the promotion by defeating The Beast Mortos last Wednesday on Dynamite. In the process, he advanced to the number one contender's four-way match for the International Title next week on Dynamite.

Bailey is looking for a title shot just a week after his debut. It remains to be seen if he manages to become the number one contender for the coveted gold.

Edited by Pratik Singh
