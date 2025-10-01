Former WWE personality reveals his contract status with AEW

Several names in the AEW roster consist of former WWE stars. Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Taz, and more were once under the Stamford-based company's banner. Interestingly, commentator Nigel McGuinness was also once signed to World Wrestling Entertainment. Nigel McGuinness was with WWE from 2016 to 2022. There, he regularly commented on NXT and NXT UK episodes. However, he didn't take part in in-ring action. The veteran joined AEW in 2023 as a commentator, but eventually returned to wrestling. The Wombreezy Wrestling Podcast recently interviewed the former ROH World Champion. In this conversation, he revealed that both his commentary role and his recent in-ring appearances fall under the same deal. His manager and agent handle the technicalities of his contract while he just signs it. &quot;Um, no. I think it’s all under the same thing. My manager and agent sort of handle all that side of things—I just sign along the dotted line. We did re-up when it became clear I was going to be getting in the ring again. Just sort of like an amendment to it, but essentially, it’s the same contract, I believe,&quot; said McGuinness. [H/T: Ringside News] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNigel McGuinness thanks AEW President Tony Khan for allowing him to wrestle again Nigel McGuinness made his in-ring return at AEW All In 2024 after a staggering 11 years. He eventually locked horns with popular names such as Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr.. In a recent conversation with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, the 49-year-old thanked Tony Khan for the opportunity to wrestle again. He even said he owes a lot to the Jacksonville-based company. &quot;If it weren’t for Tony Khan, none of it would have happened. I owe Tony and this company so, so much. This is the opportunity to live out my dreams.&quot; he said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]Nigel McGuinness is a professional wrestling legend. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.