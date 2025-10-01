Former WWE personality reveals his contract status with AEW

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 01, 2025 10:31 GMT
An AEW personality recently gave details about his contract. (Image via AEW Facebook)
An AEW personality recently gave details about his contract. (Image via AEW Facebook)

Several names in the AEW roster consist of former WWE stars. Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Taz, and more were once under the Stamford-based company's banner. Interestingly, commentator Nigel McGuinness was also once signed to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Nigel McGuinness was with WWE from 2016 to 2022. There, he regularly commented on NXT and NXT UK episodes. However, he didn't take part in in-ring action. The veteran joined AEW in 2023 as a commentator, but eventually returned to wrestling.

The Wombreezy Wrestling Podcast recently interviewed the former ROH World Champion. In this conversation, he revealed that both his commentary role and his recent in-ring appearances fall under the same deal. His manager and agent handle the technicalities of his contract while he just signs it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Um, no. I think it’s all under the same thing. My manager and agent sort of handle all that side of things—I just sign along the dotted line. We did re-up when it became clear I was going to be getting in the ring again. Just sort of like an amendment to it, but essentially, it’s the same contract, I believe," said McGuinness. [H/T: Ringside News]
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Nigel McGuinness thanks AEW President Tony Khan for allowing him to wrestle again

Nigel McGuinness made his in-ring return at AEW All In 2024 after a staggering 11 years. He eventually locked horns with popular names such as Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr..

In a recent conversation with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, the 49-year-old thanked Tony Khan for the opportunity to wrestle again. He even said he owes a lot to the Jacksonville-based company.

Ad
"If it weren’t for Tony Khan, none of it would have happened. I owe Tony and this company so, so much. This is the opportunity to live out my dreams." he said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Nigel McGuinness is a professional wrestling legend. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications