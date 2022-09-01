Former WWE personality shares disheartened reaction to missing Jon Moxley's promo on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) was saddened upon missing Jon Moxley's promo earlier on AEW Dynamite.

In the opening segment of this week's episode, Moxley spoke about his record-setting Undisputed AEW World Championship win over CM Punk last week. The former WWE Champion was met with mixed reactions from fans, which saw the majority of them boo him as Dynamite was held in Punk's hometown in Chicago.

Still, it didn't faze The Purveyor of Violence as he didn't mince words about his true feelings towards Punk. Moxley then issued an open challenge and left an open contract he signed in the middle of the ring for any challengers for his undisputed world title.

Moments later, AEW producer Ace Steel grabbed the contract and gave it to Punk during the latter's address to his hometown fans. The Second City Saint then put pen to paper to finally seal his title rematch with Mox this coming Sunday at All Out 2022.

Over on Twitter, Paquette revealed that she missed her husband's promo as she was operating in central time. She sought help from those who could provide her with some footage of the segment.

"I forgot I’m central time and I missed Jons promo, can someone send it to me?," Renee tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Fans came to the rescue of former WWE personality Renee Paquette

As a result, netizens quickly jumped in after Renee Paquette asked for some highlights of Jon Moxley's promo.

These users obliged by sending videos of the former WWE Champion's promo via the AEW official Twitter page.

Paquette was beyond grateful as she thanked the fans who sent the clips of his husband's promo earlier on Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see if Paquette can finally watch Moxley defend his Undisputed AEW World Championship against Punk this time.

AEW All Out will kick off on September 4th and willwill start at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST, with its pre-show Zero Hour commencing at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST.

What are your thoughts on former WWE personality Renee Paquette's reaction after missing Jon Moxley's promo on AEW Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

