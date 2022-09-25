Former WWE personality shares honest opinion on Jon Moxley defeating Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship on Dynamite: Grand Slam

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed the outcome of Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship match against Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Moxley and Danielson met in the final round of the Tournament of Champions to determine the new world champion. The Purveyor of Violence prevailed after a grueling battle by putting The American Dragon in a vicious sleeper hold.

During the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former Zeb Colter said that AEW President Tony Khan made the right call to put the world championship on Moxley. Mantell also highlighted the positive fan reaction to the world title contest.

"Well, I think he [Tony Khan] made the right decision because I don't think he could have made a bad decision in that anyway. But they [Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson] did a straight up finish, one, two, three, boom. They got up, hugged each other and shook their hands. People liked it, off they went," Mantell said. [2:12 - 2:28]

After his win over Danielson, Moxley became the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion. He previously defeated Chris Jericho at Revolution 2020 and CM Punk on the August 24 episode of Dynamite this year to secure the coveted title.

EC3 tipped his hat to new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, former WWE Superstar EC3 praised Jon Moxley and shared his experience working with the AEW star.

EC3 then hailed Moxley as the professional wrestling's top guy before deeming the latter's recent world title match sensational.

"Working with Jon, great. AEW? As long as he is happy coz I know he had some issues that'll lead to a lot of unhappiness. Conquered them, beautiful wife, child on top. He's a franchise guy for me in the wrestling world. So I watched the match. It was very good."

The Purveyor of Violence will defend his newly-won championship this Wednesday at Dynamite in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, against New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Juice Robinson. It will be interesting to see which star walks away with the gold.

