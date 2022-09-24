"He's a franchise guy" - Former WWE Superstar heaps praise on Jon Moxley following his blockbuster AEW World Title victory on Dynamite: Grand Slam (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 was full of praise for Jon Moxley after his monumental AEW World Championship triumph on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

The Purveyor of Violence faced his Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson in the main event of the Wednesday night show. After a high-intensity bout, Moxley picked up the victory by choking out The American Dragon to become a three-time AEW World Champion.

While speaking on latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 had nothing but praise for Jon Moxley. He even went on to call him the "franchise player" in the pro wrestling business:

"Working with Jon, great. AEW? As long as he is happy coz I know he had some issues that'll lead to a lot of unhappiness. Conquered them, beautiful wife, child on top. He's a franchise guy for me in the wrestling world. So I watched the match. It was very good," said EC3.

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently opened up on fan response to Jon Moxley AEW World Title victory

While speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Ray felt that the fan response to The Purveyor of Violence becoming a three-time AEW World Champion was pretty lukewarm.

The former WWE Superstar claimed that half of the audience wanted Bryan Danielson to emerge victorious, while the other half were happy to see Jon Moxley walk away with the gold:

"There wasn't like a huge pop, I'd say about 50% of the place, you know came outta their seats... and that just says that 50% of the people wanted to see Danielson going over. But it wasn't a tremendous response, and I think that was indicative of the people being worn out from the Punk situation. And unfortunately I think it kinda carried over to Mox last night," said Ray. [From 3:30 to 4:00]

Bully Ray further stated that fans possibly wanted to see a fresh face lead the company forward following the recent debacle involving CM Punk and The Elite:

"I almost feel like the people wanted Danielson to win last night just for something new and fresh," added Ray. [From 4:23 to 4:31]

Jon Moxley has a pretty interesting first title defense coming up on the October 18, 2022 edition of Dynamite. On this week's Rampage, Hangman Page won the Golden Ticket Battle Royale to become the number one contender for Moxley's gold and will challenge on the Tuesday night special show.

