Former WWE personality seemingly takes a shot at Tony Khan's next potential AEW signing

Vince Russo has taken to Twitter to seemingly fire a shot at AEW President Tony Khan over his next potential signing.

The company's head honcho has sparked massive discussion on social media ever since he announced the arrival of a free agent star on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The AEW mystery star will go one-on-one with Isiah Kassidy in the qualifying bout to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, which goes down in March. This blockbuster news has generated even more curiosity among wrestling fans as to who the mystery star is.

However, Vince Russo doesn't seem to be pleased with the promotion bringing in new names every then and now.

The former WWE writer tweeted that pro wrestling isn't a trend about 'who' you bring in, but instead, it's about 'how' efficiently you utilize them:

"Wrestling isn’t about WHO you bring in, it’s about HOW you use them," Vince Russo tweeted.

Russo's statement seems to be aimed at Mr. Khan, who's been making big signings lately to bolster his roster.

It's no secret that the AEW men's division is stacked right now, which has resulted in several top names like Brian Cage getting lost in the shuffle. Regardless of the said opinion, the recent additions have helped the company garner more eyeballs on their product.

Who could be breaking the hinges of AEW's forbidden door this week?

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

There's been rampant speculation about who could turn out to be Tony Khan's secret signing. Several names like Keith Lee, Samoa Joe, and Killer Kross, to name a few, have been thrown into the hat. These men have finished up their non-compete clause, which means they're eligible to work with any promotion.

Fightful Select recently shed light on the matter, noting that some people within AEW are "unanimously speculating" that Lee could appear on Dynamite this week. Regardless of these presumptions, wrestling fans will have to tune into the show on Wednesday night to find out the mystery name.

What do you make of Vince Russo's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

