Former WWE personality urges Tony Khan to give a major new role to Jim Ross in AEW

A WWE veteran has claimed that legendary commentator Jim Ross can build a great roster for Tony Khan's AEW. The veteran is none other than Vince Russo.

Jim Ross is an experienced name in professional wrestling. He has been in the business for almost 40 years and has worked with top companies like WWE, WCW, and now AEW. Despite being a commentator in the promotions, JR has also helped out backstage in scouting many talents and building up rosters for the company.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo stated that Tony Khan needs to let Jim Ross build a roster for AEW.

"To me, the most important thing he [Tony Khan] could do, and I don't know if he's [Jim Ross] capable anymore because I know his health isn't the best. I don't know if he even wanna do it. Bro, let JR [Jim Ross] put a roster together. Bro, one hundred guys; if you want it to be one hundred, you want it to be 80; whatever you want it to be; JR hears the number of guys we're gonna carry, I need you to put together the best roster that's gonna give us because he [Tony Khan] keeps digging himself in a deeper and deeper hole by signing this talent non-stop, bro," he said. [13:00 - 13:50]

Vince Russo recently praised JR for putting together a great roster for WWE

WCW veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about how Jim Ross managed to put together a great roster for the Stamford-based promotion when he was the Head of Talent Relations for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Vince Russo compared the current WWE roster to the old one and claimed the current lot were not professionals. Russo praised JR for knowing talent and how the veteran was never questioned while selecting the roster.

"Bro, when JR put together a roster, everybody belonged on that roster. There was never a question, bro! Never once, when JR put a question, did I say, 'JR, why did you sign this guy?' You know why, bro? Because JR knew talent. And that's why, when I was writing for WWE, I understood. If you are on this roster, you're special, bro, because JR is only gonna bring in the best. I just looked at this [WWE] roster, bro! How did these people get through? They're not professionals!" he added. [From 11:50 onwards]

Jim Ross occasionally does commentary for AEW and has taken up a part-time schedule with the company. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

