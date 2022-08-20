"More optimistic than pessimistic" - Former WWE RAW General Manager on CM Punk and Jon Moxley's upcoming high-profile match

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has commented on CM Punk and Jon Moxley's upcoming match.

Punk will face Moxley on next week's Dynamite in a world title unification match. The former delivered a captivating promo on this week's show where he stated that Moxley would not be the first "John" (seemingly referring to John Cena) he defeated.

The interim world champion then appeared, and the two men brawled. They had to be separated by staff, marking the completion of the build-up to their upcoming bout on AEW.

During the latest "After 83 Weeks" Q&A broadcast, Bischoff, who has previously been very critical of AEW's booking, was happy with the spontaneity of the segment. He also hopes there is a plan in place for the two superstars.

"I think the spontaneity of it is cool. I think the fact that from a strategic perspective, it's the absolute right thing to do under the current circumstances, and I think creatively, there's a lot of room to play here... That's assuming there's a plan. That's assuming there's a compelling story going forward, and taking advantage of this and building up to something even bigger next time around. There's a lot of potential on that table, now let's see what happens. I'm more optimistic than pessimistic," Bischoff said. (via Wrestling Inc)

Eric Bischoff is excited to see the finish of CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on Dynamite next week

With CM Punk's personal shots at Mox, the world title rivalry has become intense. While the match was initially scheduled for All Out, it was moved to next week. Hence, fans are excited to see how the contest between the former world champions unfolds.

In the same interview, Bischoff highlighted that he wanted to see "some real depth" in the match's outcome:

"It depends how it's done. If it's done really, really well in a three-layered non-finish, that really interested me because it was something new and entertaining that I didn't see coming. So if there's some real depth to the finish or non-finish, it wouldn't bother me a bit." (via Wrestling Inc)

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I know everyone is mad at CM Punk, but this segment with him and Jon Moxley was flames I know everyone is mad at CM Punk, but this segment with him and Jon Moxley was flames 🔥 https://t.co/O1CfKXY2vK

CM Punk and Jon Moxley have both plied their trade in WWE before moving on to AEW, where they are among the top stars. It will be tough to predict the match's outcome next week considering the in-ring skills both stars possess.

