Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion breaks silence after huge return

At AEW Revolution 2023, former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions FTR made their presence felt. One-half of the tag team, Dax Harwood, recently shared a message after returning to AEW.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns put their titles on the line in a four-way match at the recently concluded pay-per-view. After a highly intense battle, Austin and Colten Gunn retained the gold by pinning Danhausen.

Post-match, former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR made their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. They brawled with The Gunns before ending the segment on top by hitting the Shatter Machine.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter shortly after to break his silence on their return at the Revolution pay-per-view.

"We ain’t done yet," tweeted Harwood.

AEW star Dax Harwood recently named WWE's The Usos as dream opponents

While speaking on a recent edition of the FTR with Dax podcast, Harwood said that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are at the top of his list, as far as dream matches in 2023 are concerned.

He highlighted the two teams' storied rivalry and added that "there is more money than ever" with another possible feud.

"I've seen all the clips online... and that's what I mean when I talked about my top dream matches of 2023 and [The Usos] being there, maybe the top of the list. It's because, I feel, The Usos and FTR have paralleled each other as far as character work, rising up the ranks, becoming all-time greats, and completely changing who we were just a few years prior. I think there is more money than ever to be made with those guys now."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists WrestlePurists Tag Team of the Year 2022 as voted for by Fans & Media/Critics:



1 - FTR (65.5%)



2 - The Usos (14%)

3 - Young Bucks (10%)

4 - The Acclaimed (8.75%)

5 - Aussie Open (1.75%) WrestlePurists Tag Team of the Year 2022 as voted for by Fans & Media/Critics: 1 - FTR (65.5%)2 - The Usos (14%)3 - Young Bucks (10%)4 - The Acclaimed (8.75%)5 - Aussie Open (1.75%) https://t.co/FFHDYgOdDU

With recent reports emerging that FTR are signed to a long-term deal with AEW, it remains to be seen how long fans will have to wait for another clash between the former WWE stars and The Usos.

