"Doesn’t seem like he leads" - Former WWE referee calls out Tony Khan on his AEW management skills

Former WWE official Mike Chioda is skeptical about AEW President Tony Khan's leadership skills.

Khan's managerial abilities have been drawing flak, especially after the post-All Out media scrum a few weeks ago. In the press conference, the AEW CEO was about to comment on the Colt Cabana issue when CM Punk abruptly stopped him.

Before the September 4th event, signs of alleged locker room dissension also surfaced, involving the likes of Sammy Guevara, Eddie Kingston, Thunder Rosa, and Jamie Hayter, among others.

During an episode of Monday Mailbag, Chioda called out Khan's manner of dealing with AEW. The former WWE referee emphasized that the executive should be a leader behind the scenes:

"Tony Khan is the leader. It doesn’t seem like he leads … He doesn’t need to be on every podcast. He needs to be behind the scenes more," Chioda said. [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

New York in 2022 is THIS WEEK

Grand Slam THIS Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium



I promise you won’t want to miss Grand Slam, tickets still available

If you can't make it in person

Khan's first act after the post-All Out mess was to vacate the AEW World and Trios Championships on the September 7th edition of AEW Dynamite. The titles were previously held by CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks), who were mainly accused in the backstage fight.

WWE veteran Vince Russo has some advice for AEW President Tony Khan

Tony Khan has been criticized not only for leading AEW but also for how he presents himself as a corporate figure. Vince Russo was one of the critics of the CEO's get-up as he pointed it out on his YouTube page.

The former WWE writer said that if Khan wants to be revered in his promotion, he should start dressing accordingly.

"They’re not going to respect you, looking like a freaking man-child, so number one with all this madness that took place, number one start dressing the part of a business man, of a team owner, a company owner. Start looking the part bro because the way you present yourself is an effing joke," said Russo.

José @J0Z0_



#AEW #AllOut2022



Video Credit: Tony Khan's expressions and reactions tell the whole story during the All Out post media scrum with CM PunkVideo Credit: @_denisesalcedo Tony Khan's expressions and reactions tell the whole story during the All Out post media scrum with CM Punk#AEW #AllOut2022Video Credit: @_denisesalcedo https://t.co/BDYTgvWthT

It will be interesting to see what Khan's next actions will be to further improve his company, especially with Grand Slam and Full Gear events coming up.

Do you think AEW President Tony Khan is a good or a bad leader? Sound off in the comments section below.

