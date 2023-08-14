Former WWE star admits there is some "underlying tension" with The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks have undoubtedly been integral to AEW's success, contributing to the promotion as EVPs and in-ring performers. However, past reports have suggested that the popular tandem has had its fair share of differences with some fellow stars. World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) recently commented on their real-life equation with the Bucks.

FTR and The Young Bucks are set to compete for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In 2023 in a high-profile bout. The two teams have squared off multiple times and are expected to deliver another solid show in London.

In an interview with DAZN Wrestling, Dax Harwood highlighted the healthy competition between FTR and The Young Bucks. The former WWE star also mentioned that there was some "underlying tension" between the two sides.

"I feel that there's some underlying tension between the two teams. Not saying that we dislike each other, but there's some underlying tension because we think — and, you know, this is a shoot — we honestly think we're the best tag team of our generation and could be the best tag team of all time, and I think they feel the same way about themselves." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Harwood and Wheeler also notably commented on the prospect of CMFTR facing The Elite. Despite the real-life drama involving the two factions, the World Tag Team Champions believe they could eventually lock horns on TV.

FTR on The Young Bucks' remarkable work in the tag team division

Pro wrestlers often butt heads behind the scenes, and according to some veterans, real-life scuffles are commonplace in the locker room. Regardless, there is mutual respect between most performers in the industry.

In the same interview, Dax Harwood praised The Young Bucks and their contributions to the tag team wrestling scene.

"I mean, I respect the hell out of them [the Bucks]. They carried tag team wrestling for quite a while we were on the main roster in WWE and not doing anything." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Harwood hoped that The Young Bucks also respected them in and outside the ring.

