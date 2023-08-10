Popular AEW star says he will simply "walk away" instead of announcing his retirement 

Matt and Nick Jackson are two of the most important figures in AEW history. The brothers have balanced significant behind-the-scenes roles with an incredible in-ring career. But, like all wrestlers, their days between the ropes will one day come to an end.

Speaking on the Swerve City Podcast, The Young Bucks discussed their plans after retiring from in-ring action. Matt Jackson stated that he does not want to go out with any pomp or circumstance, but rather that he would prefer to simply step away to zero fan fair:

“For me, I think once I’m done in the ring I’ll never announce it. I’ll never be like, ‘Oh I’m retired. I’m just gonna walk away and people are gonna be like, ‘Whatever happened to that guy?'” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

This aligns with a previous statement the brothers shared via their Twitter bio two years ago.

As for Nick Jackson, it seems as though his role in establishing a promotion has brought out his entrepreneurial spirit. He suggested possibly buying Pro Wrestling Guerrilla after retirement and admitted that he has tried to do this before.

Regardless of when and how The Young Bucks will call it a day, they will undoubtedly go down as one of the best tag teams of all time. Not only for their contributions to AEW but also their significance to the wrestling industry as a whole.

The Young Bucks recently signed new deals with AEW

After months of speculation, The Young Bucks shut down rumors of a possible move to WWE when they recently penned new deals to stay in AEW for the foreseeable future.

The Jacksons, along with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, are said to have signed multi-year deals with the promotion. Understandably, Tony Khan would have been desperate to hold onto these top stars, especially with WWE reportedly being interested in bringing The Elite on board.

The Young Bucks are set to challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In later this month.

