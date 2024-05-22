Former WWE star advised to stay home after big incident

Heading into AEW Dynamite this week, a certain former WWE Superstar has just been asked to stay home following some events that occurred over the past week. This would be FTR's Dax Harwood.

Last weekend during Collision, FTR, along with Bryan Danielson, faced Lance Archer and The Righteous in a trios competition. After the match, the latter launched a post-match attack on Team AEW members. They then revealed that they were doing the bidding of The Elite, who wanted to weaken their opponents before the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

On Twitter, Dax Harwood shared that he was asked to stay home to recover from the big incident. Only Bryan Danielson has been medically cleared, and The Elite immediately booked him for a match against Satnam Singh.

Despite the huge size difference, Harwood was confident that the multi-time WWE Champion would not go out without a fight.

"Doc Sampson advised me to stay home after being repeatedly attacked with a chair thanks to the Elite’s payout last Saturday on #AEWCollision. Tomorrow night, just days before Anarchy in the Arena, the EVPs put Bryan against the biggest athlete in pro wrestling today; 7’4” Satnam Singh. If I know Bryan, he won’t go down without a fight. #AEWDynamite," Dax wrote.

Bryan Danielson says he's facing one of the biggest opponents he's had, even from his time with WWE

Tomorrow, Bryan Danielson will face a unique challenge: He'll be facing someone almost one and a half feet taller than him.

Sonjay Dutt revealed on Rampage last weekend that he and The Young Bucks struck a deal for this match to happen, and it seems that they were compensated handsomely for dishing out pain to the American Dragon.

The former WWE Superstar had a few words to say before his match, as he loved the challenge despite facing possibly his biggest opponent yet.

"The Elite put a price on my head, and now tomorrow night I’ll go 1 on 1 with @hellosatnam on #AEWDynamite at @MechanicsBArena in Bakersfield, CA. Is Satnam the biggest man I’ve ever wrestled?!!! I LOVE these types of challenges @AEW," Bryan shared.

Now, Bryan looks to overcome another obstacle on his way to taking down The Elite at Double or Nothing.

