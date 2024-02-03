Former WWE star breaks silence after blockbuster title win

A certain former WWE name has sent a message to the AEW women's division after she recently captured her first title since her return. The person in question would be Serena Deeb.

The Professor made her in-ring return on Collision last week, as she faced Robyn Renegade. She made quick work of her opponent to get her first win in around 466 days, as she had been dealing with health issues before this. Deeb then had a few words to say, as now that she was back, she was looking to not only elevate the women's division but seek championship gold as well.

Taking to Instagram, Serena Deeb posted a picture of herself holding the WrestlePro Women's Championship, which she won by defeating Lena Kross during the promotion's Champs Night Out show last night. She then sent a message to the AEW women's division saying this was just the start and that she would go after more gold.

"4 days into my return. I told you I was coming for gold, and this is just the beginning…@wearewrestlepro @aew," Serena Deeb shared.

Check out Serena Deeb's Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for the former WWE Superstar remains to be seen.

AEW's women's division is in full movement this year, including the potential arrival of former WWE Superstar

Following the return of Serena Deeb, she now joins several stars who have recently made waves in AEW, either through their returns or debut.

Thunder Rosa is another major star who has been on a roll after making her return just a little over a month ago. After also missing over a year of in-ring action, Rosa has been looking to make a major comeback and go after championship gold as well.

They would now be joined by the likes of Mariah May and former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo, who made their debuts earlier this year, with the latter now being the challenger for "Timeless" Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

The women's division in AEW has been on a roll so far, and with some major names like Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter recovering from injuries, it is still not at its full potential.

We could also see a major free agent, Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, join the Jacksonville-based promotion if the rumors come true.

How would you want to book the AEW women's division? Let us know in the comments section below.

