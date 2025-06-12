Former WWE star breaks silence after competing in first AEW match in over two years

A former WWE Superstar has opened up about her AEW in-ring return at Summer Blockbuster after more than two years of absence from weekly programming. The star competed in a tag team match last night.

After more than two years of absence from Tony Khan's company, Tay Melo, who was a part of WWE from 2016 to 2020, made her blockbuster return last week during AEW Fyter Fest when she saved her longtime partner, Anna Jay, from Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

Last night, Tay Melo teamed with Anna Jay to take on the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. At the end of a decent encounter, Tay managed to pin Penelope for the win as Anna held Megan in a Sleeper Hold.

Following her big win, Tay took to her X account to express her excitement. The former NXT star wrote the following in her post:

"Holy moly, I feel so alive!!!!!!! GIVE ME MOREEEEEEEEE."

Former WWE star admits having mixed feelings about her AEW return

Speaking on her better half, Sammy Guevara's recent vlog, Tay Melo admitted that she had mixed emotions about her return to All Elite Wrestling, as she was worried about being away from her daughter.

“I lost a nail. I feel tired. I feel—I don’t know. I don’t know how to feel. I miss people so much; it’s such a different vibe. It’s like, I do want to do the matches and segments, but at the same time I miss Luna so much. I just wanna go home. It’s almost, like, I wish I could be in both places at once. Yeah, everybody’s like, ‘Are you excited?’ and I’m like, ‘No. I just wanna see Luna. I wanna breastfeed and sleep,''' she said.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Tay Melo in All Elite Wrestling.

