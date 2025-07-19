  • home icon
  Former WWE star breaks silence hours before her first singles AEW match in over 2 years

Former WWE star breaks silence hours before her first singles AEW match in over 2 years

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 19, 2025 17:00 GMT
The star was last seen competing at All In [ Images from AEW
The star was last seen competing at All In

A former WWE star who recently made her return to AEW will be competing in her first singles match in Tony Khan's promotion in over two years. The star recently took to social media to address the same.

The star in question is Tay Melo, who was signed to WWE from 2016 to 2020. She made her much-awaited return after over two years at AEW Fyter Fest, where she saved long-time partner Anna Jay from Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. She was most recently seen as a participant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

Now, Melo is scheduled to compete on Collision tonight in her first singles match in over two years. The 30-year-old took to X to address the bout, while also reminiscing about her last one-on-one clash against absent All Elite Wrestling star Ruby Soho.

also-read-trending Trending
"My first one-on-one match since December 14 , 2022. I faced Ruby (one of my favs and can’t wait to have her back) and now we both have lil princess. Anyway - watch it," wrote Melo

Tay Melo sent a heartfelt message to AEW post All In

Tay Melo competed in the enthralling Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In, and while she enjoyed a decent outing, she lost the contest to eventual winner Athena. Shortly after the bout, however, Melo took to X/Twitter to express gratitude for the opportunities being given to her while also thanking Tony Khan's promotion.

"Just now having time to post this and I’m so grateful for everything in my life. What a life I get to live.. the feeling of gratitude is bigger than anything. I’ll keep going, I’ll keep adapting, learning and evolving. GOD is amazing and I’m so blessed. Thank you @AEW," she wrote.
Check out her tweet below:

Currently, Melo is back with her former partner Anna Jay, with the duo reforming their popular tag team TayJay.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
