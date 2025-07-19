Former WWE star breaks silence hours before her first singles AEW match in over 2 years

A former WWE star who recently made her return to AEW will be competing in her first singles match in Tony Khan's promotion in over two years. The star recently took to social media to address the same.The star in question is Tay Melo, who was signed to WWE from 2016 to 2020. She made her much-awaited return after over two years at AEW Fyter Fest, where she saved long-time partner Anna Jay from Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. She was most recently seen as a participant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In.Now, Melo is scheduled to compete on Collision tonight in her first singles match in over two years. The 30-year-old took to X to address the bout, while also reminiscing about her last one-on-one clash against absent All Elite Wrestling star Ruby Soho.&quot;My first one-on-one match since December 14 , 2022. I faced Ruby (one of my favs and can’t wait to have her back) and now we both have lil princess. Anyway - watch it,&quot; wrote MeloTay Melo sent a heartfelt message to AEW post All InTay Melo competed in the enthralling Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In, and while she enjoyed a decent outing, she lost the contest to eventual winner Athena. Shortly after the bout, however, Melo took to X/Twitter to express gratitude for the opportunities being given to her while also thanking Tony Khan's promotion.&quot;Just now having time to post this and I’m so grateful for everything in my life. What a life I get to live.. the feeling of gratitude is bigger than anything. I’ll keep going, I’ll keep adapting, learning and evolving. GOD is amazing and I’m so blessed. Thank you @AEW,&quot; she wrote.Check out her tweet below:Currently, Melo is back with her former partner Anna Jay, with the duo reforming their popular tag team TayJay.