Former WWE star breaks silence on viral clip of botched move

A clip of former WWE star Taya Valkyrie performing a botched move is going viral, and it seems that the internet is in a frenzy about it. But the wrestling star has had enough and has now clapped back at fans.

Taya had a brief run in WWE in 2021, where she performed under the ring name Franky Monet. She signed with the company in February 2021 but was released in November of the same year as a part of a mass release, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Valkyrie is a seasoned veteran of the industry with a career spanning almost 14 years. She is currently with All Elite Wrestling and their sister promotion Ring of Honor.

As mentioned above, a clip from 2018 of Valkyrie performing a botched move is making rounds on social media platforms, and fans are taking shots at her. She finally broke her silence and hit back at her haters with a savage post on X/Twitter.

"That moonsault video that's floating around was from 2018. Ppl have accidents, sh*t happens. Those taking sh*t trip getting out of bed. Grow up folks!!!"

Taya Valkyrie's dream opponent is former WWE star Saraya

Saraya also worked under the WWE banner and had a career spanning over a decade. The erstwhile Paige is currently with AEW and has been at the top of the women's division since joining.

While speaking in an interview with the Lightweights Podcast, the ROH star named Saraya as her dream opponent. She also named other female wrestlers that she would like to face in AEW.

"I would definitely go after Ruby Soho. I feel like me and her could create some absolute mayhem. I would love to have another rematch with Deonna [Purrazzo]. I just wrestled her last week on Dynamite. Saraya, I've never wrestled her..."

The former Paige became All Elite in September 2022, while Taya made her AEW debut on the March 15, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

