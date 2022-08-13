Former WWE Superstar hilariously reacts to Disco Inferno saying he wrestles to impress Dave Meltzer

Three-time WWE tag champ and current AEW star Dax Harwood has hit back at criticisms levied by Disco Inferno.

Harwood's tag team, FTR, came under criticism from the WCW veteran during an episode of Keepin' it 100, where Disco bemoaned a lack of story in the clashes between the ROH tag champs and the Briscoes. In his criticism, he quipped that the former WWE stars were looking to cement a legacy of matches rated highly by Dave Meltzer.

Not one to shy away from a Twitter spat, Dax retorted with a jibe at Disco's own legacy, jokingly referring to the veteran as a Hall of Famer.

"The HOF'er Disco Inferno said I don't punch, I'm a thigh slapper, and I wrestle my matches for Meltzer," Dax tweeted.

The AEW star went further to post a clip of his battle with the Briscoes, where he engages in a stiff exchange with Jay Briscoe, more than likely in defiance of the claim that he didn't punch. Harwood captioned the clip by saying, "I will take his advice and work to be better."

Where did fans stand on the former WWE star's retort?

Often times wrestling fans will have a difficult time agreeing on a particular subject, after all pro wrestling is a subjective construct and everybody has their take.

That being said, there was unanimous backing behind Dax Harwood as many commented their support for the WWE alum, as well as their own words about Disco Inferno.

Check out some of the responses below:

A fan said Disco Inferno is a loser:

A fan commented that while he is rating his matches, his merch has much ratings.

This fan said that Disco's opinion is irrelevant:

A fan said this is proof that Disco doesn't watch the product:

This user said Disco Inferno is weird:

A few also agreed with the notion that Harwood looks to impress Dave Meltzer, but those comments were often tied to criticisms levied at AEW on the whole.

What do you think of Dax Harwood's response? Does the former WWE tag champ need to take Disco Inferno's advice? Let us know in the comments section below.

