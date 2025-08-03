Former WWE star details why WrestleMania 30 victory is not a big moment for Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson has had many iconic moments during his storied career. The one moment that arguably tops them all for fans is the 'Miracle on Bourbon Street' when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 30.

While fans love the moment, The American Dragon doesn't have fond memories of it. Former WWE star EC3 recently discussed why it might not be a big moment for the AEW star. Bryan recently listed his favorite matches in an interview with Sun Sport News, but didn't include the WrestleMania 30 match.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that he could see why Bryan Danielson didn't think fondly of the contest. He said that the world title was given to Bryan "begrudgingly" by those in charge, which might have made it feel like a consolation prize.

"He's earned the fans respect. He's earned the locker room's respect. He's earned everything he's ever gotten. And no matter what he did, even in the sense that they are going to give him, you know, the title, he didn't earn it from the people that were in control. It was begrudgingly kind of a consolation prize. So I can see why Daniel would feel inauthentic about it or not fully on board. Like, sometimes it's business, and there aren't a ton of emotions attached," EC3 said. [From 8:30 onwards]

Bryan Danielson has had many other iconic moments that have special significance. His return from a career-ending injury will forever be remembered by fans, and his AEW World Championship victory will arguably be the highlight of his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

