Former WWE star disagrees with AEW's claim about Jon Moxley

After leaving WWE in 2019, Jon Moxley reinvented himself as a no-nonsense brawler and carved a bloody path through the wrestling industry. While many would call him one of the hardest-hitting men in wrestling, Moxley's former rival Lance Archer disagrees with that assessment.

Moxley and Archer have clashed several times over the past few years, with their most infamous encounter being a brutal No Disqualification match for the AEW World Championship in October 2020. The two bruisers know each other well, but that doesn't mean they're willing to share compliments.

While promoting tonight's match between Jon Moxley and Shane Taylor on Collision, AEW referred to the above men as two of the hardest hitters in wrestling. Lance Archer took to X/Twitter and responded to the claim with a three-word message:

"I hit Harder," wrote Archer.

Jon Moxley will face Shane Taylor for the first time ever on AEW Collision

Jon Moxley has his work cut out for him tonight as he faces longtime ROH bruiser Shane Taylor. The former Ring of Honor Television Champion is a powerhouse with a vicious chop and a dangerous moveset.

Taylor has been a staple of the independent scene for several years but has recently made appearances for AEW alongside his ongoing work in ROH. The 38-year-old attempted to take the ROH World Television title from Samoa Joe at All Out 2023 but fell short.

Moxley is returning to AEW television amid a fresh stint in NJPW, where he recently defeated Shingo Takagi in a 26-minute barn-burner. He is set to face current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito at Windy City Riot on April 12 but is still representing the Blackpool Combat Club in All Elite Wrestling.

Fans of AEW and ROH have been hoping to see fresh matchups, and it seems that Tony Khan has obliged. Fans can catch Moxley vs. Taylor on tonight's episode of AEW Collision.

