Former WWE star Lana spotted with Ric Flair and multiple AEW stars during WrestleMania weekend

One of the busiest weekends in the world of pro wrestling is during WWE WrestleMania. This year, the Showcase of Immortals is taking place in Los Angeles. Over a busy weekend, Lana was spotted with 16-time world champion Ric Flair, Andrade El Idolo, and FTW Champion Hook.

For the majority of her run in World Wrestling Entertainment, Lana was managing her husband Miro (fka Rusev). She has also wrestled in a few matches. One of her biggest achievements in the promotion was being the sole survivor in the 2020 Women's Survivor Series match. A few months after her biggest accomplishment, in June of 2021, she was released from the company.

Earlier this weekend, she was spotted in Los Angeles alongside 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo, and FTW Champion Hook.

The Human Suplex Machine Taz took to Twitter to share a picture of the aforementioned stars.

"Rare mix of talent, they chillin’," Taz tweeted.

Andrade El Idolo was also seen spending time with his wife Charlotte Flair at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax claimed Lana was a 'dangerous' wrestler

Before being released from the Stamford-based promotion, Lana was feuding with the Irresistible Force Nia Jax. For several weeks, the former RAW Women's Champion was constantly dropping the Ravishing Russian through the announce tables.

Lana managed to get her retribution by defeating Jax in a Tables match on an episode of RAW. After the win, the Ravishing Russian took to Twitter to celebrate her win and also took a shot at Jax. The former RAW Women's Champion replied by calling Lana an unsafe worker and demanding she heads back to the training room.

"Listen. Don’t make me the bu** of your jokes @LanaWWE. You’re so dangerous, I could have really been hurt! You need to go back to training. I am outraged and this won’t slip through the cracks," Nia Jax tweeted.

Lana is currently a free agent. She has not wrestled since being released from the company.

