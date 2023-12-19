Former WWE star who last appeared for AEW 3 years ago reacts to the idea of being The Devil

A top pro wrestling star who has just wrestled two matches in AEW reacted to a crazy fan theory. The star in question is Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

The 38-year-old star is one of the biggest independent wrestlers in the world. The former AEW star wrestled his last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2020.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a theory that Cardona is the Devil in AEW.

You can check out the fan's tweet below:

"If this #AEW “Devil” isn’t someone currently on the roster. Who is it?! I say @TheMattCardona That would be a huge pop!" a Twitter user shared.

To this tweet, Matt Cardona reacted shockingly with an eye emoji. You can check out his tweet below:

The Devil has attacked AEW stars like MJF, Jay White, The Acclaimed, and "Hangman" Adam Page, but the attacker is still unknown. Fans have been speculating different names that could end up being the masked man, such as Samoa Joe, Wardlow, Chris Jericho, Adam Cole, Jack Perry, and many more.

Jim Cornette thinks AEW star Chris Jericho could be the Devil

The Devil has been haunting Tony Khan's locker room for months now. Since the inception of the Devil's Saga, fans and veterans have been wondering who the man behind the mask could be.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran Jim Cornette said that Chris Jericho could be revealed as the Devil.

“They could make it [Chris] Jericho, it ain’t going to get over anyway pretty much no matter who it is because we’ve kind of established that there’s nobody for it to be that will be a game changer, business changer, or a big exciting reveal. If Jericho wanted to be that, he’s got the black bat, but so does Sting, and Sting’s retiring. Besides, he would even be a heel when he was a heel," Cornette said.

Jim went on:

"So Jericho, the only reason it would be him is if he talks Tony [Khan] into it to keep himself in the spotlight. [Plus] Jericho and MJF do have the chequered past."

Chris Jericho was slated to face Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the 2023 Worlds End Pay-Per-View, but following Kenny Omega's illness, no announcement of a change in their match was made.

Do you think Matt Cardona is the Devil?