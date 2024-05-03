Former WWE star, who left in February 2024, reacts after debuting in Tony Khan's company

Former WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller has broken her silence after her maiden appearance at Tony Khan's Ring of Honor during the April 24, 2024, tapings.

The 27-year-old parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion in February 2024. Miller made her ROH debut as Camron Branae and locked horns with Nyla Rose in a losing proposition.

Following her maiden appearance, the former NXT Superstar took to her Instagram account to declare that she had come to ROH to make her presence felt. The talented wrestler also expressed gratitude to Ring of Honor's top brass for believing in her.

"I won’t be DENIED any longer!! I am here to make my presence heard!! Thank you to @ringofhonor for the opportunity, and big thanks to CAPTAIN @shawndean773 for believing in me. I CAN DO ANYTHING," she posted.

AEW President Tony Khan was viciously assaulted by The Elite on Dynamite

Tony Khan has long asserted that he was not interested in an on-screen role on AEW, but that changed last week on Dynamite when The Young Bucks and a returning Jack Perry assaulted him.

Khan had been in a real-life feud involving another of his big signees, CM Punk, since 2022. The AEW honcho fired The Second City Saint last year following the latter's infamous backstage brawl with Jack Perry.

Later, Punk spoke about the 2023 brawl to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Khan responded to Punk's potshots by releasing the footage of the brawl on an episode of Dynamite last month.

Perry returned to AEW programming on the Dynasty pay-per-view, where he joined forces with The Young Bucks. Since then, The Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada have launched vicious assaults on Tony Khan and Kenny Omega on separate episodes of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how the storyline plays out in the coming weeks.

