Did WWE release Amari Miller? Analyzing her departure

Amari Miller had been quite the superstar during her time with WWE NXT. She had an exceptional way to captivate her fans, and had positioned herself as one of the upcoming superstars of WWE’s youngest brand.

However, the last year wasn’t her greatest, and she did struggle with certain personal challenges. Coming to 2024, Amari Miller has taken the step to begin her next chapter by ending ties with WWE.

Amari Miller changed her social media name to her real name and removed the mention of WWE as well. This was done before she confirmed her departure from the company. Once speculations surfaced, Miller broke her silence on her Instagram story:

“Pickup up my Crown and going into my next chapter. So today, WWE and i have parted ways, neither one of us decided to resign another contract so my 3 years are up. I am beyond grateful of what they have given me and taught me but my journey there has come to an end, when a door closes one door opens! Will i keep wrestling who knows, will i lace up my boots again in the future possibly. I got to experience a lifestyle that most ppl dream of and i will NEVER take it back!! On to the next chapter of my life! Thank you Coaches, WWE, and the fans who actually supported me and not the fans were b*********** wishing me bad during my career lol. Much love! CAMRON CLAY FKA AMARI MILLER.”

Fans have taken to social media to support and wish her well for the future and to continue nurturing her potential!

Amari Miller had battled depression a while ago

In 2023, the former NXT Superstar took to TikTok to reveal shocking news. She had attempted suicide, and she reached out to her audience to battle through mental health issues with her:

"Everything isn’t what it seems, mental health is hard, we should all speak out even though I know it’s hard, you are loved, fight through with me plz!🙏🏾 I show this not for sympathy but to relate and know that you are not alone and I’m here for anyone that needs a ear to listen!🥹💪🏾🥰 #mentalhealth #blessed #fyp #stayalive #pushthrough #positivity."

Even though it’s unknown what she plans to do next, it’s possible she will turn to another wrestling promotion or even work within the independent wrestling circuit for a while.

