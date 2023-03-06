Former WWE star Matt Cardona details canceled plans to face AEW performer (Exclusive)

AEW has become a stage where many stars can reinvent themselves or expose themselves to a major American wrestling audience. As one of Sportskeeda's Expert Panelists, Matt Cardona nominated Will Ospreay for International Superstar of the Year.

Will Ospreay has been on NJPW fans' radar for years, but only last year the star made a dent in AEW and has since become one of the most requested signings. But outside of the USA, the star has continued to reach new milestones and Cardona believes that deserves recognition.

Speaking to Bill Apter on WrestleBinge, Cardona revealed that he was scheduled to face Ospreay at Warrior Wrestling before sustaining an injury.

"I’m gonna go with Will Ospreay. He’s been having some incredible matches all over the place. I was actually gonna be in a match with him for Warrior Wrestling, but I got injured, so unfortunately we never got to lock up – definitely a match I’d love to have in the future. Anywhere he goes, he brings the attention and has some killer matches." (10:30 onward).

Matt Cardona also picked an AEW star for his nomination for Best Heel of 2022

The AEW locker room boasts some of the most talked-about wrestlers in the industry today, and by many accounts, MJF stands out amongst the roster. Many have additionally praised him as a heel, but Matt Cardona believes he outshone every other heel in 2022.

During the same appearance, Cardona explained why Maxwell Jacob Friedman was 2022's best heel.

"I go with MJF for that. MJF, I think, is a true old-school heel in the sense that he’s not checking his Twitter to get compliments about himself and retweet them. He genuinely does not want to be liked, and I think that shines through. I don’t think it’s a character, and he’s an a**hole in real life, and that’s great! He’s the champ right now." [09:04 onward]

Now that he's defeated Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man Match, has the star proven himself to the AEW fanbase, or will he still have to work even harder for them to acknowledge him?

