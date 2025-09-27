Former WWE star names MJF as the top wrestler in the world

By Debangshu Nath
Published Sep 27, 2025
MJF if a former AEW World Champion.
Former WWE star names MJF as the top wrestler in the world

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is undoubtedly a modern-day great. Aged just 29, he has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Furthermore, if he plays his cards right, he could become a two-time AEW World Champion this year.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is rated highly by several wrestling veterans worldwide, including former WWE star, Maven. The former three-time WWF Hardcore Champion recently named his top 10 wrestlers from the current landscape, and The Salt of the Earth was at the top of this list.

Here are Maven's top 10 wrestlers right now:

  1. MJF
  2. Matt Cardona
  3. Seth Rollins
  4. Jade Cargill
  5. VSK
  6. Cody Rhodes
  7. Tessa Blanchard
  8. Shelton Benjamin
  9. Thunder Rosa
  10. Bron Breakker
Maxwell Jacob Friedman joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He got over with time, and now he is one of the Tony Khan-led company's most valuable assets. It will be interesting to see how long he will stay in the Jacksonville-based company. WWE has been trying to sign him for years, and he might go there one day after all.

Wrestling veteran Konnan was displeased with AEW for removing MJF from The Hurt Syndicate

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was briefly a member of The Hurt Syndicate. Fans had huge expectations from this partnership. However, this storyline didn't even last for three months.

AAA Hall of Fame Konnan was livid with this booking decision. He called it pointless and also said that Tony Khan should have come up with something better for them.

“Lashley threw him out last week with a thumbs down, and now Shelton threw him out. What's going on? I mean, you would think between MJF and what's this guy's name? MVP, you know they'd come up with something better.” said Konnan.

Friedman locked horns with Mark Briscoe in a tables 'n' tacks match. However, he faced defeat. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Young Genius in All Elite Wrestling.

