AEW star mocks MJF after big setback: "Marriage is hard, am I right?!?!"

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Sep 21, 2025 05:41 GMT
Former AEW World Champion, MJF [Image Credits: MJF's X profile]

A former AEW champion has taken to social media to roast Maxwell Jacob Friedman after his pay-per-view match at All Out: Toronto. The Wolf of Wrestling was involved in a bloodbath at the event, where he battled Mark Briscoe one-on-one.

The Sussex County Chicken showed up at Forbidden Door last month to prevent MJF from unfairly capturing the AEW World Championship from Hangman Page. The self-proclaimed "generational talent" retaliated by costing Briscoe his match against Konosuke Takeshita for a shot at Kyle Fletcher's TNT Title. Friedman defied the Conglomeration member to face him in a match at All Out: Toronto with any stipulation of his choosing. Unfortunately for Max, Mark's stipulation turned out to be a unique one, as he revealed that he would fight and punish MJF in a Tables N' Thumbtacks bout.

This Saturday at All Out 2025, Friedman battled Briscoe in a bloody and brutal war. The matchup shockingly ended with the former ROH World Champion defeating The Salt of the Earth with a Jay Driller. MJF took to his Instagram profile after the bout to share a photograph of himself despondently sitting backstage after the pay-per-view. Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has now left a witty comment under the picture, alluding to Friedman's recent wedding to Alicia Atout:

"Marriage is hard, am I right?!?!" wrote Strickland.

Check out MJF's Instagram post HERE.

Check out a screenshot of Swerve's comment BELOW:

Swerve Strickland&#039;s comment under MJF&#039;s post [Source: Instagram]
Swerve Strickland's comment under MJF's post [Source: Instagram]

It remains to be seen how Friedman might bounce back to winning ways on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Swerve Strickland also commented on his former rival using his move at AEW All Out

In the main event of All Out: Toronto, Adam Page defended his AEW Men's World Title against Kyle Fletcher. Both challenger and champion pulled out all the stops against each other, even taking recourse to hitting each other with their respective rivals' maneuvers.

The Protostar borrowed from Will Ospreay's playbook during the bout by hitting Page with a Hidden Blade. The Hangman, on the other hand, delivered not only Kenny Omega's V-Trigger but also Swerve Strickland's Big Pressure on Fletcher.

Quote tweeting a clip of his once-arch-nemesis hitting The Aussie Arrow with the JML Driver on X/Twitter, The Realest responded to Page using his move on the TNT Champion at All Out, writing:

"I'm honored [unimpressed sideways look emoji]," wrote Swerve.

Strickland has been missing in action since failing to dethrone Kazuchika Okada as Unified Champion at Forbidden Door last month.

