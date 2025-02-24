Former WWE star reacts after teasing adding new member to AEW faction 

AEW is the land of factions. Some of the most dominant ones currently are The Death Riders, The Hurt Syndicate, The Patriarchy, The Undisputed Kingdom, The Opps, and more.

The majority of All Elite Wrestling stables constitute men. However, The Vendetta is an all-female group. Formed in late 2024, this faction is made of former WWE stars, Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie. The duo was recently interviewed by Lexy Nair backstage during the latest episode of Collision. In this interaction, they made it clear that they had issues with Harley Cameron.

The Vendetta's rivalry with the Australian native began earlier this year after the latter defeated Valkyrie on Collision. In the above-mentioned interview, The Virtuosa praised the AEW star for her singing and ventriloquism skills.

She also admired her sense of humor. However, she discredited the Australian star's in-ring abilities. Additionally, in this conversation, she teased adding a new member to her faction. Rumors of a new Vendetta member only got stronger after Purrazzo dropped a rose emoji under the clip of this interview.

Deonna Purrazzo teases new The Vendetta member. (Image via Purrazzo's IG)

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo considers WWE's Chelsea Green her sister

Deonna Purrazzo reportedly has a close relationship with the reigning WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green. In a recent conversation with MuscleManMalcolm, the 30-year-old called the Hot Mess her sister and stated that she was proud of her recent achievements.

"I don't have a sister. If I had to liken my relationship to what it would be like to have a sister, that's my sister......I love US, American history, so to watch her, like, embrace being United States Champion, using all US history, US government terms, she had a whole inauguration, which I loved helping her put together. It was just so fun and I'm so proud," said the AEW star. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Deonna Purrazzo is a three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion. She has also held the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship once with Chelsea Green.

