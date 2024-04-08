Former WWE star reacts to The Young Bucks seemingly releasing All In footage on Dynamite this week

A former WWE star recently shared his thoughts on The Young Bucks seemingly releasing the All In backstage footage on Dynamite this week. The star in question is Ryback.

AEW has announced that on the April 10 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, the company will release backstage footage from the All In event last year, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London. The event has become infamous for CM Punk and Jack Perry having a backstage physical altercation and Tony Khan firing Punk and suspending Perry.

The Young Bucks seemingly confirmed that the fans will get to know more about All In incidents on Dynamite. This move from the Jackson brothers drew a reaction from former WWE star Ryback, as he tweeted a picture of the announcement with a smiling face emoji, probably hinting that he is interested in seeing the clip.

What did Cody Rhodes have to say about The Young Bucks?

Cody Rhodes laid the foundation of AEW alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in 2019. He worked with them as the company's Executive Vice President until leaving in 2022.

While speaking in a recent interview with The Athletic, The American Nightmare spoke about his former colleagues and shared a heartfelt message. He discussed what he has learned from his former Bullet Club stablemates.

"The biggest thing I learned from Matt and Nick [Jackson] was you can love this and be obsessed with it and want it, but you've got to have fun. I'd think we have something good on paper, and Nick would say, 'What if we keep going?' They'd keep stirring the pot and creating magic."

Due to some issues, Cody Rhodes left AEW in February 2022 and returned to WWE in March of the same year to finish his story. Finally, after two long years, he got to complete his story this weekend. He beat Roman Reigns and became the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion on WrestleMania XL Night 2.

