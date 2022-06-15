"Let's f***ing go" - Former WWE Superstar hypes up his match against Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite

ROH Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood expressed his excitement ahead of his match against NJPW star Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite Road Rager.

Ospreay's United Empire and Harwood's FTR are currently entangled in a rivalry, which also involves Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero). It all started when The Aerial Assassin and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) made their AEW Dynamite debut last week by attacking Harwood, Wheeler, and Beretta. FTR and Beretta teamed up to defeat the United Empire on Rampage.

Earlier today, President Tony Khan announced that Ospreay would have his in-ring debut in the company against Harwood at Dynamite Road Rager. Responding to the announcement, the latter was all fired up and proclaimed that he's the best in the world.

"The best wrestler in the world vs Will Ospreay. As they like to say, let’s f*****g go," Harwood tweeted.

The bout between the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions will be interesting to watch. As we approach the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, it remains to be seen if their group will eventually collide in a dream match.

Wrestling fans gave their thoughts on Dax Harwood-Will Ospreay match on AEW Dynamite

In light of the anticipated match-up between Harwood and Ospreay, fans chipped in by expecting a 'match of the year' candidate type of collision.

Farley @IncarnateFarley @DaxFTR Instant Match of the Year candidate for all of wrestling. Guaranteed. @DaxFTR Instant Match of the Year candidate for all of wrestling. Guaranteed. https://t.co/tVq8WjgrDt

Meanwhile, this fan wanted the bout to go way beyond the five-star or six-star rating and wanted it to get infinite stars.

On the other hand, this fan didn't realize that the Harwood-Ospreay bout was all he wanted.

This user, meanwhile, can't wait to see the contrasting wrestling styles. Harwood was more of a technical wrestler, while Ospreay employed a high-flying style.

In the end, this fan only wants a longer match between the champions.

Based on the tweets, it looks like All Elite Wrestling fans are craving a classic match between Harwood and Ospreay. It will be interesting to see how the bout between the champions go down.

