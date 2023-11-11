Former WWE star sends a five-word message ahead of massive match at AEW Collision

This week's AEW Collsion promises to be an action-packed show with multiple matches that fans are waiting with bated breath to see. One of them is a six-man tag team affair pitting the team of Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin against the team of Lance Archer and The Righteous. Ahead of the match this Saturday night, Archer has sent a message via his social media.

It's no secret that The Icon, Copeland, and Allin are slated for a massive showdown against Christian Cage, Luchasarus, and Nick Wayne at Full Gear 2023. The match on Collision could be a test of how well The Rated R-Superstar could gell with the duo of Sting and Darby Allin, who share great chemistry.

While fans might be expecting them to pick a win this Saturday night, Lance Archer is determined to surprise one and all. He recently sent out a tweet indicating how motivated and well-prepared he was ahead of the clash. Check it out below:

"Let's Finish the Job tonight," tweeted Lance Archer.

AEW veteran Ric Flair's advice for Adam Copeland

The Nature Boy, who's set to accompany Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2023, recently revealed the advice he gave to The Rated-R Superstar. Flair stated that he advised the former WWE Champion not to participate in ladder matches or any other kind of contests that could cause him an unforeseen injury:

"I looked at him when I walked outta Gorilla, I told him [Adam Copeland], ‘No ladder matches.’ And I kept walking. Who has a ladder match at 57? Me," Flair said.

Adam Copeland has looked great so far in AEW, and it's safe to say that he could tear the house down whenever he steps inside the squared circle.

